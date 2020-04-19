Vice President Pence delivers commencement at Air Force Academy’s graduation

Vice President Mike Pence delivered the commencement address to the Air Force Academy’s 2020 graduating class on Saturday.

The Vice President told the Cadets that by setting off on their mission to defend the nation, they were inspiring confidence that the country would defeat what he called “the invisible enemy” also known as the coronavirus.

Vice President Pence’s trip to Colorado Springs was only his second foray outside of Washington in the last six weeks.

This trip was aimed at showing the country is on course to gradually reopen after weeks of being shut down to halt the spread of COVID-19.

“I know we gather at a time of great challenge in the life of our nation, and you all here in the pursuit of your commission in the service of this nation have been through a lot,” said Pence.

The Vice President spoke at a scaled-down ceremony where hundreds of graduating cadets in blue and white dress uniforms sat eight feet apart to comply with social distancing guidelines.