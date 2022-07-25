According to police, a local teenager died in a Pittsburgh hospital following a shooting that took place in an east Erie home.

Erie Police have arrested a 13-year-old in connection with this shooting.

The suspect could now be facing homicide charges and be tried as an adult.

The name of the 16-year-old male victim who was shot in the head earlier this month has not yet been released.

According to police, the victim died on July 21 at a hospital in Pittsburgh.

A 13-year-old has been charged in this shooting. The shooting took place in the 2600 block of Wayne Street on July 16.

Previously the 13-year-old suspect was facing aggravated assault charges.

However, if the shooting is ruled a homicide, the 13-year-old suspect could be charged as an adult.

Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said that Erie Police are continuing to investigate.

Police will take a look at the coroner’s report to determine the appropriate charges.

“We’ll be waiting to examine all these reports when they become available. Once these reports become available we’re able to take a look at all of the evidence and all of the reports. We’ll obviously have an extensive discussion with the district attorney’s office and if there’s going to be any refiling,” said Rick Lorah, Deputy Chief of Erie City Police.

At this time the suspect is still in custody at the Edmund Thomas Adolescent Center.

If the suspect is charged with homicide, he could be one of the youngest people in Erie to face these charges.