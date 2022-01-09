Victim identified following fatal accident on Fry Road in Washington Township

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook has identified the victim of the fatal accident that took place on the intersection of Fry Road and Route 6N on January 7th.

The victim has been identified as 74-year-old Maryallice McMunn.

McMunn was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force trauma.

The crash happened around 2:20 p.m. on January 7th.

According to the coroner, McMunn was in a vehicle that slid off the side of the road and collided with a pick up truck.

Her husband was the driver of the vehicle and was seriously injured in the accident. The husband was later taken to the hospital to be treated and his condition is unknown at this time.