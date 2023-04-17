One person is dead after a car accident in Summit Township Sunday evening, and the Erie County Coroner has identified the victim.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the car accident happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Hershey Road near Red Pine Lane.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook has identified the victim as 75-year-old Linda Landis. She was a passenger in the van that went out of control and hit a tree.

Landis was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force trauma to the head. Her death has been ruled accidental.

The accident remains under investigation.