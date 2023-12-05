We are learning new information about a crash on Interstate 90 Monday evening that claimed the life of an Ohio man.

State police have identified the victim as 68-year-old Jose Alicea Gonzalez of Conneaut, Ohio. The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. Monday in the westbound lanes at mile marker 12.6, just east of Exit 9 (Route 18-Platea/Girard).

Troopers stated Gonzalez was the driver of a pick-up truck who reportedly stopped on the highway to help a motorist whose car was disabled on the berm.

Investigators also reported that a semi, driven by a 68-year-old man from Ontario, Canada, hit Gonzalez’s truck, which then hit the disabled car as Gonzalez was working under the hood. Gonzalez was killed by the impact.

The driver of the disabled vehicle was also hit by her vehicle and was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Investigators said after the impact, the semi continued about 200 feet before going off the road, down an embankment and came to rest in Elk Creek. That driver was also taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

There is no word at this time on whether the driver of the semi is facing any charges.