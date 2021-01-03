Victim identified in late night pedestrian fatality

On Saturday January 2nd around 7 p.m., a female pedestrian was pronounced dead after being hit by car on the intersection of West 26th and Cherry Street.

According to Erie Police, a 50-year-old female pedestrian was taken to UPMC Hamot with serious injuries from this strike. It was at the trauma center at Hamot where the woman was pronounced dead later that night.

The victim has been identified as 50-year-old Salena Waldo.

Waldo was walking on West 26th Street when she was struck in the cross walk east of Cherry Street.

The vehicle that struck Waldo was a Pontiac Grand Am. The driver was identified as Brittany Paulus.

Paulus was driving at a high rate of speed when she then struck Waldo at the crosswalk.

Police are continuing to investigate this situation.