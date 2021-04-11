Victim identified in Sunday morning’s fatal accident in Venango Township

An Erie man is dead following an early morning accident in Venango Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, this happened around 9:00 a.m. at the intersection of Route 8 and Fritzhill Road.

Troopers say a Ford F-150 traveling north exited is late of travel, left the roadway at its left side and traveled westbound. The truck then struck a tree.

The victim, identified as 71-year old Charles Luden of Erie, was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, Luden appeared to have had a medical emergency while driving.