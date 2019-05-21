Victim in fatal stabbing a 15-year-old Dunkirk High School student

The girl killed after she was stabbed in Dunkirk last week was just 15-years-old, family and friends said.

Dunkirk police have not confirmed the age of the girl, nor have they released her name. Chief David Ortalano has not returned phone calls seeking comment. Chautauqua County District Attorney Patrick Swanson also did not return a phone call on Tuesday.

Dunkirk Mayor Wilfred Rosas says the girl was a Dunkirk High School student. Police are gathering information on the case, he added, and presenting it to Swanson’s office.

Nobody is in custody.

“I knew her since she was a little girl,” Dunkirk resident Sandy Maxwell said of the victim.

The apparent stabbing happened Wednesday afternoon on Lincoln Ave., right in front of Maxwell’s home. She said it started as a fight, and an adult woman began to get involved with the victim.

“The girl took something out of her pocket. I’ve never seen a knife like that in my life,” Maxwell said. “She stabbed her in the neck.

“And then she ran. When she ran, I ran behind her, took my shirt off, and tried to apply pressure. But there was nothing I could do, because she kept moving. Then the girls grabbed her and took her to Brooks Hospital.”

From there, police say the girl was taken to ECMC. Rumor that she had died began circulating the community on Thursday. But police did not confirm her death until Monday.

In a news release, Ortalano asked anyone who witnessed the fight to call police at (716) 366-2266.