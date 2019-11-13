Victim in fatal West 35th Street shooting identified

The victim in the fatal shooting that happened on West 35th Street last week has been identified.

According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the victim is 38-year-old Jose Arenas of Erie.

Cook explained that his death was ruled a homicide due to a gunshot wound.

Last Friday evening, Arenas was found shot to death in the 1400 block of West 35th Street.

34-year-old Derrick Feidler was arrested over the weekend by Erie Police and is being charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering another person.