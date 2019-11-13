Victim in fatal West 35th Street shooting identified

1  of  2
The victim in the fatal shooting that happened on West 35th Street last week has been identified.

According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the victim is 38-year-old Jose Arenas of Erie.

Cook explained that his death was ruled a homicide due to a gunshot wound.

Last Friday evening, Arenas was found shot to death in the 1400 block of West 35th Street.

34-year-old Derrick Feidler was arrested over the weekend by Erie Police and is being charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering another person.

