Victim involved in reported fireworks attack speaks out

The man who was sitting in a street while others threw fireworks at him is speaking out.

The video circulating on social media shows 30-year old Ashton Hunt sitting in the intersection of East 6th and Wallace Street.

Hunt explained that he was approached by someone to do this for $5, but he says that he did this willingly.

Although Hunt explained that he has an intellectual disability, he does not believe he was being taken advantage of. As police work to investigate the situation, Hunt explained that he does not want to see anyone charged.

“If there is any charges I’ll say ‘Hey, I don’t want any charges’ because I really don’t. I did my own agreement my own self.” Hunt said.

Hunt explained that he was not injured and the firework that hit his hair only burned a small portion of it.