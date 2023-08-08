Erie Police report the investigation into the body found on Erie’s eastside continues.

The victim has not yet been identified.

On August 2, a body was discovered in the 900 block of Ash Street. The Erie County Coroner said the body was too decomposed to perform an autopsy.

Police also said there are several rumors about this investigation on social media. Authorities explained the body was not burned nor was it found in a suitcase.

“The body was in an advanced stage of decomposition, so obviously that makes our job a little tougher. We did have a missing person from around the area that we are working to try to identify whether this is connected or not,” said Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, City of Erie Police Department.

The Erie County Coroner added they will have X-ray results later this week which could help determine the victim’s identity.