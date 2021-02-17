Victim of a fire at Friendship Towers in downtown Erie dies

The victim of a Sunday night fire inside a downtown Erie high rise has died.

72-year-old Harvey Nichols was found by firefighters inside his tenth floor apartment at Friendship Towers.

Nichols was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh where he died this morning.

According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiners Office, the cause of death was accidental due to carbon monoxide poising.

Investigators said that they found smoking materials in the apartment and are leaning toward ruling the fire as accidental.