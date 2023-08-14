We have new information on the fatal Friday night accident in Girard. We now know the name of the man that was killed.

According to the Erie County Coroner, the victim has been identified as 65-year-old Gheorghe Popa, of Girard.

The victim was on a motorized bike riding in front of his house in the 11000 block of West Ridge Road (Route 20) Friday evening when he turned into the path of another westbound vehicle.



The driver of a Subaru Outback was reportedly unable to avoid hitting Popa. He was killed instantly. He was not wearing a helmet or boots.

His death has been ruled accidental.

Pennsylvania State Police was assisted on the scene by A.F. Dobler Hose and Ladder Company, West County Paramedics Association, Springfield Fire Department, the Erie County Coroner and Eagle Auto Towing.