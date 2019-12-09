Victim of fatal East 24th Street shooting identified

The name of the man that was killed in an East Side shooting over the weekend has been identified today.

According to the Erie County Coroners Office, Patric Phillips, 25, died of a gunshot wound to the head and the neck.

Phillips was shot when opening the backdoor of his home located on the 700 block of East 24th Street.

The case is being investigated as a homicide. Erie Police say right now they believe there are multiple suspects in this case.

Police say there were at least two other people in the home who are cooperating.

“Up to this point, we believe this was not a random act, that this was a targeted incident at that particular residence. I’m not saying that the individual himself was targeted, but the actors went there for a specific reason and that it wasn’t some random home invasion type of robbery,” said Deputy Chief Mike Nolan, Erie Police Department.

Erie Police say right now they are investigating evidence from the scene, along with looking through surveillance video.