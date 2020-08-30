Victim of fatal Friday morning Bayfront accident identified

The name of the driver who was killed after an accident on the Bayfront on Friday morning has been revealed.

According to the Erie County Coroner, the driver was identified as 30-year-old Tyshaun Gunn of Erie.

The accident occurred around 3 a.m. on Friday near the Waste Water Treatment Plant on the Bayfront.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they found that the vehicle had left the roadway and took out a light post as well as a telephone pole before landing in a nearby ditch.

The coroner has ruled this death as accidental due to compressive asphyxia.