Victim of fatal shooting on East 25th Street identified

The victim from an overnight fatal shooting on East 25th Street has been identified as City of Erie Police are continuing their investigation.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook identified the victim as 25-year-old Omar McNair.

According to police, McNair was found outside a home on the 700 block of East 25th Street with a gunshot wound to the head.

Cook said that McNair was found holding his one-year-old son.

McNair was transported to UPMC Hamot where he died shortly after.

“It’s unfortunate we’ve had three shootings in a fairly short amount of time. Whether or not they are related I don’t know that’ll be up to the police to determine, but it’s very troubling to see that especially in this case where they put a child at risk,” said Lyell Cook, Erie County Coroner.

Erie Police continue to investigate and are looking for suspects to McNair’s Death.

