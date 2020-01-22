Victim of fatal shooting on Southgate Drive identified

The Erie County Coroner has identified the man killed after a believed drug deal gone wrong.

Erie Police were called to the 300 block of Southgate Drive Sunday afternoon where they found a gun shot victim lying in the street.

That victim has been identified by the Erie County Coroner as 26-year-old Devin Way.

During the autopsy it was discovered that Way died from multiple gun shots to the abdomen. Way’s death has been ruled a homicide.

19-year-old Melissa Seaman and 22-year-old Michael Toles have been charged with criminal homicide of the first degree and criminal conspiracy to commit robbery.

Erie Police are continuing to search for two other suspects in this case.