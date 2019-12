One person is dead following an accident Saturday evening in Washington Township.

Police have identified the victim of the accident that took place at the intersection of Route 6N and Silverthorn Road shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday evening.

According to state police, 66-year-old David Yeaney was pronounced dead on the scene.

His passenger, 26-year-old Chadd Yeaney, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

State Police are still investigating.