Victim of fireworks incident speaks out

An incident took place on June 29th over on East 6th and Wallace and has been posted on Facebook.

This video showed a mentally challenged 30-year-old man being used as a target for fireworks.

The social media reaction was less than positive with many people finding the behavior of those shooting the fireworks to be reprehensible.

On July 1st, the suspect of that video decided to talk about what happened.

As police work to uncover what happened in this incident, those close to the victim are working to breakdown the dangers of what could have happened.

As 30-year-old Ashton Hunt walked inside the crosswalk located at East 6th and Wallace on July 1st, the scene was much different then the last time he was there.

“She’s like do you want to get hit by fireworks and I was like what do you mean there has to be something here and then she said you are not going to get hit, you’re just going to run from them,” said Ashton Hunt, Victim.

Hunt went on to explain that he then agreed to take part in the plan and was offered five dollars to do so.

“But one of them did it from behind and I didn’t even know about getting shot from behind with the firework, so that is where my hair caught on fire,” said Hunt.

The 30-year-old has autism. So when a close family friend saw the video, he took the time to sit down with Ashton to explain that what happened in the street was wrong.

“We need to start looking at folks like Ashton as equals instead of somehow less than and for me that’s what it was really about. It was a really hurtful type of thing,” said Adrian Ewing, Family Friend of Victim.

Hunt’s father explained that this crime was something that was targeted.

“He doesn’t have it all upstairs which is very prejudice to begin with, but in this token they take advantage of him because he has a heart as big as he does. He’s very generous and helping,” said Timathy Schriver, Victim’s Father.