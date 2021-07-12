Victim of Fourth of July hit and run speaks out asking suspect to turn themselves in

A 30-year-old hit and run victim and her family are pleading for the suspect to turn him or herself in.

This comes as the victim remains hospitalized at UPMC Hamot Medical Center.

We went to the scene at the intersection of West 26th and Elmwood where the hit and run took place on the early morning hours of the Fourth of July.

At the intersection of Elmwood and West 26th Street is where Ashlee Harden was crossing the street.

According to witnesses, a white SUV struck Harden and then fled the scene. The driver however never stopped.

“I don’t wish this on anybody, not at all. I just want everybody to have their regular life. Everything was taken and I don’t wish it upon nobody,” said Ashlee Harden, Hit and Run Victim.

This is surveillance video of 30-year-old Harden dressed in light colored clothing and the white SUV that struck her at West 26th and Elmwood.

We have stopped the video, but we can report that the victim was hit hard and tossed down the street like a rag doll.

Another camera shows people gathering around the victim to help as they awaited an ambulance.

Harden said that she is lucky to be alive.

“All I hear is aye sis cross the street, and I was like okay bro. Then I crossed the street and I don’t remember anything after that. I just remember waking up in the hospital with doctors around me saying I’m about to go into surgery,” said Harden.

Harden has lost the ability to use the right side of her body.

“Fractured pelvis, fractured side of my hip, and my knee is broken,” said Harden.

Harden is a medical assistant and a mother of a two-year-old who is keeping her heart full during her long recovery.

“She is like the light of my life and I just want to get back to her and be a mom again,” said Harden.

Harden and her family want the person who ran her over to come forward.

“Just turn yourself in because eventually they would come and get you and make it easy for yourself by turning yourself in and we can get a little closure,” said Mitchell Jones Sr, Ashlee’s Father.

“I’m not saying I want you to go to jail, I just want you to reassess what you did that night. It could have turned around and I could have been not here right now,” said Harden.

In coming weeks, Harden is looking to undergo two surgeries. She said that her recovery may take for as long as two years.

There are detectives still on this case. Ashlee’s family created a GoFundMe page.

Police ask that if you know anything about the SUV or the driver, please call them at 870-1125.

