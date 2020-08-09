Victim of late night accident on West Lake Road identified

The Erie County Coroner has released the name of a man who was killed in an accident on West Lake Road.

The victim is identified as 54-year-old Joseph James.

The coroner has ruled the death as accidental due to the multiple blunt force trauma James suffered.

Just after 12:30 a.m. on Friday August 7th, crews were called out to 5000 block of West Lake Road.

A car traveling East on West Lake Road was unable to navigate the roundabout at Millfair Road.

The car then reportedly drove through the middle of the roundabout and flipped onto it’s roof.