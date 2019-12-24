Victim of Monday fatal car accident on I-90 identified

The identity of the woman killed in an early morning car accident along Interstate 90 on Monday has been released.

According to the Erie County Coroner’s Office, 33-year-old Faith Markley of St. Mary’s was pronounced dead shortly after being involved in a three car accident while traveling in the Westbound lanes of I-90 around 7 a.m. Monday morning.

Markley was reportedly not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident.

A 2-year-old child and infant were also in Markley’s car at the time of the accident and were flow to UPMC hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment.

Westbound lanes of I-90 near Harborcreek were closed by police for several hours following the accident.