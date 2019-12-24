Breaking News
Victim of Monday fatal car accident on I-90 identified

Victim of Monday fatal car accident on I-90 identified

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Fatal Crash

The identity of the woman killed in an early morning car accident along Interstate 90 on Monday has been released.

According to the Erie County Coroner’s Office, 33-year-old Faith Markley of St. Mary’s was pronounced dead shortly after being involved in a three car accident while traveling in the Westbound lanes of I-90 around 7 a.m. Monday morning.

Markley was reportedly not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident.

A 2-year-old child and infant were also in Markley’s car at the time of the accident and were flow to UPMC hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment.

Westbound lanes of I-90 near Harborcreek were closed by police for several hours following the accident.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar