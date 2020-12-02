Victim of Route 18 fatal accident identified

An Erie man is dead, his grandson severely injured after a multi-vehicle accident.

It happened along Route 18 shortly after 6 am. Tuesday. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, a car crossed the center line on Route 18 near Richardson Rd., hitting a second car head on.

The second car was driven by the victim’s grandson. Killed in that accident was 79-year-old Ronald Fitzgerald of Erie. He was pronounced dead at UPMC Hamot.

Three other vehicles were also involved in the accident. The cause of the crash is being blamed on snowy and slippery roads.