The identity of the man who died in a car accident over the weekend is revealed.

According to the Erie County Coroners Office, 46-year-old Keith Pullium died Saturday at 3:17 a.m.

It is believed that he was driving at a high speed in the 1000 block of East 12th Street when the car went off the road near East Avenue, striking a sign pole.

Erie Police say they are investigating the accident.