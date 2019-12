The Erie County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a head on collision on Wednesday afternoon.

21-year-old Matthew Gottschling was killed in a two car accident in the 9000 block of Bliley Road in Greene Township on Wednesday.

That accident happened when the driver of one vehicle lost control before running into another vehicle head on.

One other person was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. State police are saying the cause of the accident was weather related.