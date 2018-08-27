Local News

Victim shot in Meadville over the weekend

Posted: Aug 27, 2018 01:17 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 27, 2018 01:17 PM EDT

Meadville Police are still looking into a weekend shooting.  

A call came into 9-1-1 at around 10:30 Friday night for a gunshot victim at a home in the 600 block of Arch Street.  Police searched nearby areas for the shooter.  The victim was transported to Meadville Medical Center.

So far, Meadville Police have not released any information on the incident. 

