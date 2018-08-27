Victim shot in Meadville over the weekend Video

Meadville Police are still looking into a weekend shooting.

A call came into 9-1-1 at around 10:30 Friday night for a gunshot victim at a home in the 600 block of Arch Street. Police searched nearby areas for the shooter. The victim was transported to Meadville Medical Center.

So far, Meadville Police have not released any information on the incident.