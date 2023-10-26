One person is in the hospital after a fire on Tuesday night in Erie, the man suffering burns to his hands, knees and feet.

The fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on East 16th and German Streets near the train tracks.

According to officials, a homeless encampment located near the tracks had caught fire. The fire is still under investigation.

City of Erie Police said they respond to encampments throughout the city, and they work to connect homeless people with services.

“We only get those reports when it’s on private property or there’s crimes being committed. Sometimes have to go to deal with issues like that and what we really try to do is make sure these individuals are taken care of and they’re offered services and shelter,” said Rick Lorah, deputy chief of police for the City of Erie.

The burn victim was unable to speak to fire officials early Wednesday morning. We are unaware of his condition at this time.