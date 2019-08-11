Victims identified in Crawford Co double murder investigation

State police have identified one of two victims in the Saturday night death of a woman and her son.

The adult victim has been identified as 49 year old Shanon Whitman, and the second victim was her 10 year old son.

State police say they have developed a person of interest in the case and leads are being followed. The State police are using multiple resources in the case.

Troopers were called to a residence on State Highway 198, Randolph Twp. Crawford, PA around 10pm Saturday evening. According to State Police, family members discovered the victims inside the home.

There is a 2009 Lincoln MKS Sedan gray/silver in color bear PA plates KXW5126 that was stolen at the scene.

If you have any information, call Meadville State Police at 814 332 6911.