1  of  3
Breaking News
NCAA to limit attendance at basketball tournaments due to coronavirus Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years for sexual assault and rape Edinboro University moving classes online temporarily amid coronavirus

Victims identified in Monday evening murder-suicide case

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The names of the suspect and victim in a murder-suicide case are released.

The shootings happened on Monday night on the 2100 block of East 20th Street.

According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the victim is 45-year old Wendy Knepper of Erie. The coroner saying her death was ruled a homicide and she died in surgery following gunshot wounds to the chest. The suspect in the case is 51-year old Mark Plizga of Harborcreek.

Plizga’s death was ruled a suicide with a gunshot wound to the head. Erie Police say it is believed the two were in some form of a relationship and they are continuing to investigate what led to the shooting.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar