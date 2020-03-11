Victims identified in Monday evening murder-suicide case

The names of the suspect and victim in a murder-suicide case are released.

The shootings happened on Monday night on the 2100 block of East 20th Street.

According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the victim is 45-year old Wendy Knepper of Erie. The coroner saying her death was ruled a homicide and she died in surgery following gunshot wounds to the chest. The suspect in the case is 51-year old Mark Plizga of Harborcreek.

Plizga’s death was ruled a suicide with a gunshot wound to the head. Erie Police say it is believed the two were in some form of a relationship and they are continuing to investigate what led to the shooting.