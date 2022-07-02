This week Erie Police announced the arrest of two teenagers in connection with the murder of 13-year0old Kasir Gambill.

Kasir’s mother has been waiting a year and a half to see justice.

We had the chance to sit down and speak with her about her thoughts on the arrests and what is to come next.

13-year-old Kasir Gambill was shot and killed in December of 2020 near East 20th and Franklin Street.

Erie Police arrested two teens who were allegedly involved in the shooting.

“I’m happy that the arrest was made. I prayed for those boys and I could not believe that. I prayed for them, but I’m a Christian woman and my son needed justice. He is a great kid and he had a great, great ambition,” said Allieshea Gambill-Brown, Kasir Gambill’s Mother.

She said that she has been in constant contact working with the Erie Police. So what is her next step moving forward?

“Hopefully they catch the other two in the car. Me and my children, me and my girls are going to leave here, start a new life because the gun violence here is terrible for any parent. I know a lot of parents that have been through it,” said Gambill-Brown.

She said that despite the arrests, the pain of losing her son will never go away.

“I would not want another mother to feel this feeling because it never goes away. It never goes away it’s like yesterday,” said Gambill-Brown.

At the time of writing, both suspects have been charged with criminal homicide among other charges.