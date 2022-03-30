Vietnam veterans here in Erie were honored and welcomed home Wednesday, years after their initial return date.

Organizers of the pinning ceremony shared why the ceremony is important to them and the veterans.

Here is more on the importance of honoring veterans and what the acknowledgement means to local veterans.

Vietnam veterans are finally receiving the welcome home and thank you that was never received after their initial return back to the United States.

Vietnam veterans of all branches in Erie were honored with a pinning ceremony on Wednesday, March 30 to thank them for their service.

The ceremony included guest speakers, playing of armed forces medley for veterans to stand together during their branch song and a pinning to officially thank the veterans and welcome them home.

“We’re finally getting some recognition that we did not receive when we came home from the war. It’s great to see all these veterans here, and it’s great what they’re doing for veterans today,” said Bob Macko, Veteran of Marine Corps, Vietnam 1967-1968.

The ceremony was prompted by Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey who made the initiative to honor all of Pennsylvania’s veterans.

“Vietnam is 50 something years ago. For these veterans, some of them have never been thanked before, and for some of them this is the first time in a public ceremony someone said ‘thank you,'” said Robert Desousa, State Director for U.S. Senator Pat Toomey.

One veteran being honored shared with us what it means to be recognized years later after coming home.

“I just turned 20 when I came back. I guess at the time it really didn’t bother you when you first came back, but as time went on that’s when it really hit us. I have to say it’s better late than never,” said Macko.

Desousa considers their efforts to be important in Erie where there is so much patriotism to recognize the veterans.