Calling hours will be held today for Dalvin Pacley, the two-year-old who died in last weekend’s Daycare fire.

The viewing will be held at the Burton Funeral Home located at 602 West 10th Street, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., and again from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Pacley’s funeral will be held tomorrow at 11 a.m. at the Second Baptist Church.