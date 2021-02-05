Vigil held for 13-year-old Erie teen killed in December shooting

The grieving family of Kasir Gambill held a vigil Friday evening to remember his life.

13-year old Gambill was shot and killed last December on East 20th Street.

On Friday night, family and friends gathered to remember his life.

Kasir’s mother says this is not the first child she has lost.

“We had goals and dreams, like, I don’t know which way to go with my life anymore. But, I have three little girls to be strong for and I don’t wish this on my worst enemy.” said Allieshea Gambill-Brown.

The family still has no answers and no arrests have been made.