Vigil held for victims of the murder-suicide-arson in Greene Township

An emotional scene at the vigil tonight for the victims of the murder-suicide-arson.

Friends and the community showed their support for the two children who were killed in Greene Township.

It was a scene that overwhelmed people with emotion tonight. Friends and the community shared memories of the young kids and joined in prayer to honor the young lives.

A tragic event leading to the death of two young kids brought the community together to show their support at Wattsburg Middle School where both kids went to school.

Mackenzie Webber, the half sister to 10-year-old Zachary and 13-year-old Madison, spoke at the vigil.

“Seeing everyone here makes me feel more comforted, makes me know that everything is going to be okay and that everyone is here for me and my family,” said Mackenzie Webber, Family Member.

It’s scenes such as this one that brings friends of the victims and people from their school together to show support for the victims family and to honor the children’s lives that were taken.

“It was just a complete shock. Our kids play baseball together. We were just there with him Monday night playing baseball. He was having fun. It was just so unexpected. He was just such a good kid, so sweet, so funny. We are really going to miss him so,” said Shaina Barton, Friend of the Family.

“I wanted to thank everyone for coming out and everyone who organized this event. It really shows how much everyone cared about these two kids,” said Weber.

Weber started a GoFundMe page to help her mother with funeral expenses.

Some of the memories from people include moments of when Zach was in baseball and Madison was in Brownie Scouts.

