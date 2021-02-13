Vigil held today in Perry Square to protest the military coup in Myanmar

A vigil was held today in Perry Square to protest the military coup in Myanmar.

The military seized control on February 1st demanding re-count of the November election claiming that it was fraudulent.

This was following the general election which the National League for Democracy Party won.

The protest over the coup have been the largest since 2007 when thousands of the county had risen up against the regime.

“Just showing the support to the people there and show that the world is watching to the military that we are trying to spread the awareness through us and little by little,” said Glroia Lourdes, Erie Resident and Native of Myanmar.

This is the second week in a row that people across the United States are protesting.