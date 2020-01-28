Vigil set to honor victim of Saturday’s shooting at Washington Township Wendy’s

Friends and family of murder victim Alexander Cavanah will gather tonight to honor the man shot to death over the weekend.

Tonight’s vigil is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Wendy’s Parking Lot along Route 6N in Washington Township.

According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, 22-year old Alexander Cavanah died from a gun shot wound to the trunk. His death stemming from an attempted robbery on Saturday when 20-year old Markese Lampley allegedly entered the Wendy’s restaurant along Route 6N outside Edinboro and the opened fire, which killed Cavanah.

Lampley was apprehended later that day along Interstate 90, following a high-speed chase. Lampley has been charged with first and second degree murder. He is currently being held in the Erie County Jail without bail.