Friends and family of a 13-year-old Erie teen killed by gunfire will gather to remember, and ask for justice Friday.

13-year-old Kasir Gamble was shot Dec. 5, 2020, and died 10 days later.

Family members say they want justice for Kasir, which would include an arrest in the shooting.

Friends and family will gather at Buffalo Rd. and Franklin Ave. at 6 p.m. tonight for a vigil to remember Kasir, and to ask for a successful prosecution in the case.