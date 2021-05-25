Vigil to be held in Perry Square honoring the life of George Floyd on the one year anniversary of his death

It’s the one year anniversary of George Floyd’s death, which brings many across the nation and here in Erie to remember Floyd.

Erie Action is an activist group that will be holding a vigil in honor of Floyd.

The organization says the vigil is meant to serve as a “sacred space” to commemorate the life of 46-year-old George Floyd who died at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25, 2020.

Floyd’s death spawned protests, marches and vigils worldwide, including several in Erie.

The vigil will be held in Perry Square Tuesday at 6 p.m.