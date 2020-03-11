1  of  3
Breaking News
NCAA to limit attendance at basketball tournaments due to coronavirus Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years for sexual assault and rape Edinboro University moving classes online temporarily amid coronavirus

Vigil to take place tonight to honor Tuttle Ave shooting victim

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Family and friends are getting ready to join together to remember a murder victim.

Those close to Daniel Galvin will join at the park at West 13th Street and Lincoln Avenue tonight.

Galvin was shot in the head and killed on Sunday night.

61-year-old Joseph Digello allegedly killed Galvin on the 3800 block of Tuttle Avenue Sunday evening.

Digello was reportedly Galvin’s mother’s long-time boyfriend. Today would have marked Galvin’s 37th birthday.

In efforts to honor that, family and friends will gather at 7:30 p.m. at the park with balloons, lanterns and candles.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar