Viking Plastics Achieves Platinum Supplier Status After Receiving Two Awards from General Motors

The largest automaker in the world recently recognized a local business with multiple awards.

Viking Plastics in Corry received two awards from General Motors.

In February, they were awarded with 100% delivery and last week they won an award for quality.

The company produces under the hood parts for vehicles including brakers and caps.

Officials with General Motors said with the awards Viking Plastics has achieved platinum supplier status.

This is awarded to performing suppliers who consistently meet or exceed GM’s quality criteria.

Viking Plastics CEO Kelly Goodsel said there is a complicated set of metrics measuring on time delivery, quality and service.

“And we were able to meet those requirements,” said Goodsel.

“They measure all of their suppliers and make sure that they improve the ones that don’t do well and recognized the ones that do not do well. So Viking Plastics did a great job this yea with all of the employees in meeting these needs.”

He said the awards are a total team effort.

“They are trying to serve our customers every day and everyone has. While it may be different, every person that has a job is serving customers and they are the ones that make it successful.”

Since the pandemic started, they have been running operations with a reduced staff, but they say the best part of heading into the green phase is what it will mean for their employees.

“I think that it is a benefit to the employees that we are going to be green and the community, only because it allows people to get back to some level of normalcy in their life,” said Viking Plastics Operation Manager Rob Elchynski.

Last year the company was recognized by Toyota as a supplier of the year by GM.