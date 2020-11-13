Villa Maria Academy alumni react to school’s upcoming merger with Cathedral Prep

Many Villa Maria Academy alum are not happy with news on the merger with Cathedral Prep.

Danielle Graham graduated from Villa Maria in 1997.

Graham says she is not opposed to the merger, but is concerned the history of Villa Maria and traditions will be eliminated.

She would like to see both schools represented equally, or a whole new school where everybody is included.

“We feel that it is possible to create a blue and orange scheme for both teams to have their colors or a whole new color scheme and a whole new mascot.” Graham said.

Graham and other alumni are looking into forming a committee to present their concerns to both schools and the diocese.

A petition was recently completed called Justice for Villa Maria.