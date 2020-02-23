Villa Maria Academy participates in box village

Local students brought attention to the startling number of homeless people in our area.

On Saturday February 22nd, students from Villa Maria Academy participated in “box village.”

Box village is an awareness movement that strives to bring attention to the matter of hunger and homelessness.

The students lived in a small community outside and gave up everything for one night. These students did not even have electronics.

Students participating also had one source of food for the night, donations only.

“It’s a good experience, it gives us an idea of what we are doing and what the homeless go through everyday,” said Maeve McCormick, Student at Villa Maria Academy.

The students had also collected money for the organization Erie Dawn which supports low income women and their children.