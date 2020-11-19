Villa Maria Class of 2022 receive class rings during annual ceremony

A tradition is carried on for one last time, at least the way it’s been carried out for decades.

Villa Maria’s Class of 2022 received their class rings during the annual ring ceremony.

This ceremony comes one week after it was announced that Villa Maria will consolidate with Cathedral Prep. The move will come in the fall of 2022.

This makes the class celebrated today, Class of 2022, the final graduating class from Villa Maria Academy.

“I’m excited. There’s been a lot of changes. She’s gone through a lot of changes from her freshman year to now. I am excited that we get to participate in something that might be the last, so I’m very excited and sad at the same time.” said Oni Jones.

The ring ceremony will continue, according to the school’s president. But, with students from Cathedral Prep also taking part, and rings that say Prep instead of Villa.