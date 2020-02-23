Villa Maria students participate in “Box Village”

Local students bringing attention to the startling number of homeless people in our area.

Throughout the night, students from Villa Maria are participating in a “Box Village.”

A box village is a hunger and homelessness awareness moment. The students live as a small community outside. They give up everything for one night. They don’t have electronics and rely on food by donation only.

“It’s a good experience it give us an idea of what we are doing and what the homeless go through everyday,” said Maeve McCormick, a student at Villa Maria.

The students are also collecting many for the organization, Erie Dawn. The organization supports low income women and their children.