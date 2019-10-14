Vintage Modified receives Flagship Fund Grant for building improvements

After receiving a city grant, one business is making headway on improvements.

Vintage Modified received a $2,000 Flagship Fund Grant to improve their image on 12th Street.

Some new additions include new signage and building improvements, such as painting. This way, the business is more visually appealing to new customers.

As this grant helps his business grow, the owner encourages others to try for it as well.

“Well it never hurts to try and it never hurts to ask. Getting into contact with the city was a huge help for us at least. We were able to see what was available and what we could benefit from,” said Matt Loncki, Owner, Vintage Modified.

Businesses can begin applying for the next round of Flagship Fund Grants on January 1st.