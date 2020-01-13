Vinyl records making a comeback

If you dig around, you may find a few old vinyl records in your parents’ or grandparents’ attics covered in dust.

Vinyls are, believe it or not, making a comeback.

Artists such as The Beatles from the 1960’s to contemporary artists like Post Malone have music on vinyl.

It may sound like we’re taking a step back in time, but these records are for everyone.

“There almost isn’t a demographic. It’s all over the map. I get high school aged teenagers, male, female, all the way up to baby boomers,” said Michael Graham, Owner, Graham’s Used Vinyls, Tapes, and CD’s.

