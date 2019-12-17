Violent East Lake Road car accident splits vehicle

State Police and firefighters responded to a violent two vehicle accident in Harborcreek Township.

According to state police, a Chevy Equinox carrying three people was preparing to make a left turn onto East Lake Road when a Jeep plowed into the drivers side rear of the car.

The collision split the Equinox, while the Jeep continued through the intersection, rolling over, then coming to a rest.

The driver of the Jeep fled the scene, while the driver of the Equinox, along with her passengers—a 7-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy—were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police were unable to locate the driver of the Jeep, however, after an extensive search of the area, they say they know the identity of the driver.