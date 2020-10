Day one of Erie Homecoming has come to an end.

During Thursday night’s discussion about establishing the future heroes of our region, JET 24 Action News’ Yoselin Person served as moderator.

The panelist gave an overview of the work the United Way is doing and how they created a nationally recognized community school model right here in Erie.

The two day event will pick back up around 11:00 a.m. for a series called “Avengers: How Erie Insurance is leading the way.”