Virtual Erie Micro Brew Fest offering a limited edition, collaborative beer this year

WQLN PBS NPR announced via Facebook Friday that the 2021 Erie Micro Brew Fest will be a virtual event this year.

Erie Brewing, The Brewerie & Lavery Brewing have collaborated to create a limited release, one-of-a-kind beer made with Erie’s Mighty Fine Donuts called “Erie Micro Brew Fest In A Can.”

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s Micro Brew Fest will be virtual, and you can purchase your own party box or VIP party box for the virtual event.

The virtual event will take place Saturday, April 10 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Each Brew Fest Party Box will include:

6-Pack of local beers from Lake Erie Ale Trail Breweries

16oz can of a One-of-a-Kind, limited release “Erie Micro Brew Fest In A Can” Collaborative Beer brewed by Erie Brewing, The Brewerie & Lavery Brewing

Exclusive Festival T-shirt*

Collectible Pint Glass

Collectible 16 oz Can Koozie

Collectible Drink Coasters

Snack bag of PopLuck Gourmet Popcorn

+ Additional Surprises

Each VIP Brew Fest Party Box will include:

6-Pack of local beers from Lake Erie Ale Trail Breweries

16oz can of a One-of-a-Kind, limited release “Erie Micro Brew Fest In A Can” Collaborative Beer brewed by Erie Brewing, The Brewerie & Lavery Brewing

4-Pack of 16oz cans of “Erie Micro Brew Fest In A Can” Collaborative Beer

Exclusive Festival T-shirt*

2 Collectible Pint Glasses

2 Collectible 16 oz Can Koozies

Collectible Drink Coasters

Snack bag of PopLuck Gourmet Popcorn

+ Additional Surprises

*Only boxes sold from 3/5/2021 to 3/15/2021 will contain a T-shirt

You can get your tickets now at www.eriebeerfest.com. The sale ends April 5. All proceeds benefit WQLN.