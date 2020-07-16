Virtual Gala Set to Be Held on Erie Based Musical

An Erie-based musical will return to the stage in a virtual way.

The Storm, the story of Marge and Shorty Long who opened a dance studio in Erie will be put on through a virtual gala.

In honor of that musical, every July 19th the grandson of Marge and Shorty Long, Jeremy Long, holds a gala in New York City in support of the storm.

This year due to COVID-19 the gala is virtual and will be held through the website.

Jeremy told us that the goal is to update supporters on what is happening and provide some much needed work for struggling performers and support staff.

“Everybody wants to work, especially an artist, you know, I think with the Arts, if you can’t have an audience, what can you have? You need people to watch you,” he said.

The 2020 7-19 virtual gala will be shown Sunday night beginning at 7:00 p.m. featuring pieces from the storm and other productions and it’s free of charge.

Here you can find the link to the gala.